An entire town in New Zealand is being evacuated after the earthquake

New Zealand’s Prime Minister John Key (L) speaks to locals in Kaikoura on the South Island’s. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

A major evacuation plan is underway in Kaikoura and Wellington’s CBD has re-opened – but wild weather is making its presence felt in the capital.

Kaikoura has been cut off from the rest of the South Island after a 7.5 magnitude quake struck North Canterbury just after midnight on Monday morning.

Dozens of aftershocks continued overnight into Tuesday, after the earthquake ripped up roads, severely damaged properties, and killed two people, in Kaikoura and nearby Mt Lyford.

Earthquake damage to State Highway One near Ohau Point on the South Island’s east coast near Kaikoura. Photo: MARK MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images

In Wellington, life will begin to return to normal on Tuesday for CBD workers, with businesses set to reopen and most public transport resuming.

Debris from fallen concrete off buildings are seen on a sidewalk past a cordon line in Wellington early yesterday morning. Photo: MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

However rising rivers in the Hutt Valley and Porirua are causing concern, with the Hutt River reportedly breaching and causing surface flooding in Lower Hutt.

Kaikoura remains without water supply and sewerage, and the Kaikoura District Council is encouraging residents to preserve the water they have.

A welfare centre is in place at the Kaikoura Marae.

There are four Defence Force NH90 helicopters in operation “ferrying people in and out as well as supplies”. They’ll be used to get those out of Kaikoura that want to leave.

Prime Minister John Key viewing earthquake damage north of Kaikoura from an RNZAF helicopter. Photo: Mark Mitchell/Getty

About 30 international tourists will be evacuated on Tuesday morning, thanks to their tour company chartering special flights.

Hop-on hop-off tour operator Stray says 30 passengers and a driver guide are stranded in Kaikoura, but are safe and well. A private plane will fly from Christchurch to Kaikoura to pick them up.

Others will have to wait until first light on Wednesday morning to be evacuated by the NZDF ship HMNZS Canterbury.

The ship is en route from Auckland to Kaikoura overnight, with a stop to pick up aid supplies.

Wellington’s CBD is open again for business on Tuesday, but weather is causing issues for buildings that have sustained damage or broken glass from yesterday’s quakes. Further north, surface flooding has occurred in Lower Hutt after the Hutt River reportedly breached its banks, with SH1 flooded at Plimmerton.

This article first appeared on Stuff.co.nz. You can see the original article here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.