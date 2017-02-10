An entire city is looking for a baby pug called Egg after it was stolen at knifepoint

Egg the pug. Source: NSW Police

Sydneysiders may be drenched in sweat today as the temperature tops 40C, but they’re also keeping an eye out for a small black puppy called Egg, stolen during a robbery at Sydney Olympic Park last night.

Police are appealing for public help to locate the dog after three men robbed a 29-year-old man at knife point as he walked the 14-week-old puppy along Australia Avenue around 10.30pm on Thursday.

The trio demanded the man’s wallet and backpack, then also took the pug, which had a red coiled collar on its neck. The victim was not injured.

All are described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, and approximately 30-years-old. Two are of slim build and the third man is described as being of large build with a bald head and a goatee.

The three men were seen wearing dark shorts.

The appeal police posted on Facebook has already been widely shared as the city hopes to find Egg and reunite him with his owner.

If you can help, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

