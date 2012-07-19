An Enormous Piece Of Ice Has Broken Off A Glacier In Greenland

NASA informs us that a giant piece of Greenland‘s Petermann Glacier has broken off and slid down towards the sea.



Satellite images show how it happened:

10:25 UTC July 16

Photo: NASA

12:00 UTC July 16

Photo: NASA

July 17

Photo: NASA

While the NASA tweet that announced the news with a pun, this is of probably bad news.

The chunk of ice is thought to be 59-square-miles. In 2010 a chunk of ice four times the size of Manhattan was lost from the glacier. Researchers note that because of the two losses in two years, the glacier’s terminus has returned to where it was 150 years ago.

