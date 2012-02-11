An English Soccer Team Is Raffling-Off The Naming Rights To Their Stadium For Just $80

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

OK, to call Twerton Park a “stadium” (right) is a bit of a stretch. After all, there are only 1,006 seats. But if you have ever dreamed of having a professional sports park named after you, this is your chance.According to The Guardian, Bath City Football Club, who plays in Twerton has decided to hold a raffle for the naming rights to the park during the 2012-13 season (via Yahoo! Sports). Each ticket will cost £50 (~$80) and the winner decided by literally pulling a name out of a hat.



And while that sounds crazy, it gets better. There appears to be no restrictions on what the winner can name the park and the drawing is open to “businesses, fans, and even rival supporters.”

The winner would be pulled out of hat and rename the stadium as he or she saw fit.

Can you imagine if a Red Sox fan was given the opportunity to rename Yankee Stadium for a year? Sweet Fancy Moses, there is no way that would end well.

