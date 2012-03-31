An English Rugby Player Has Been Suspended For Seven Months For Breaking The Arm Of An Opponent

According to RugbyDump.com, Calum Clark, a flanker for the Northampton Saints in England has been banned for 32 weeks for an attack that left an opponent with a broken arm.



In the video below, both players are on the ground when Clark grabs his opponent’s arm and hyperextends it at the elbow. The official ruling states that Clark did not intend to break the player’s arm, which is good. But he certainly wasn’t just tickling the guy either.

Here’s the video…



