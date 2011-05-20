An Encyclopedia Of Every Other Awful Thing Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Done

Well, his father was a Nazi. Arnold just liked Nazis. Though Arnold described his Austrian father Gustav Schwarzenegger in the 1970s as a 'local police chief' in who 'led a very regular life,' Gustav was in fact a member of the Nazi Party who served in the Sturmabteilungen, or brownshirts--the party's paramilitary force. He later served in the German Army after war broke out, according to the Los Angeles Times, 'in theatres of the war where atrocities were committed by the army.' (There's no evidence that Gustav himself participated in any of those atrocities.)

But you can't pick your father, right? No, you can't. But you can pick your friends, and Schwarzenegger counted disgraced former Nazi and Austrian leader Kurt Waldheim as one long after Waldheim's past became known. At his wedding reception in 1986, of all places--months after allegations that Waldheim had served in German intelligence and had been aware of war crimes committed by the German Army in Greece had surfaced--Schwarzenegger raised a toast to his friend dismissing the 'recent Nazi stuff' and saying 'I love him and Maria does too, and so thank you, Kurt.' He later went to Austria to visit Waldheim and sat next to him at a political event there in 1998. Schwarzenegger would eventually disavow Waldheim during his gubernatorial run, saying in 2003 through a spokesman that if he'd known about Waldheim's Nazi past--which he did, since he talked about the 'Nazi stuff'--he wouldn't have offered the wedding toast.

So he liked one little Nazi. What's the harm in that? He also liked another big Nazi, if Spy magazine's monumental 1992 takedown is to be believed: 'In the 1970s, he enjoyed playing and giving away copies of Hitler's speeches.'