An Employee Has Died At A BHP Billiton Site In Western Australia

Worsley Alumina. Image: BHP Billiton.

An employee has died at BHP Billiton’s Worsley aluminua refinery in Western Australia.

The state’s Department of Mines and Petroleum was notified of the fatality on Monday afternoon and is investigating circumstances around the incident.

BHP confirmed the worker was fatally injured at the refinery’s powerhouse.

“We extend our deepest condolences and support to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” the company said.

The operation, in the state’s south west, is a joint venture between BHP, Japan Alumina Associates and Sojitz Alumina.

