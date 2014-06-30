An Emergency Evacuation Slide Deployed In Mid-Air On A United Airlines Flight

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to California was forced into an emergency landing after an evacuation slide deployed mid-flight Sunday night, ABC News reports.
The plane landed safely in Wichita, Kansas, but the accident still terrified passengers.
Some passengers tweeted about the incident:
Scariest Flight of all time #EmergencyLanding pic.twitter.com/yj5KH9bvDp
— Taylor Martinez (@TMAG1C) June 30, 2014
Freaking out in the back of the plane help @summernoelross
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.