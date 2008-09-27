An Elevated Debate? Not Online -- Team Obama Goes Negative In Search Ads

This election season we’ve seen both candidates in the US presidential race make public calls to put the partisan divisiveness of recent years aside and elevate the level of discourse. We’ll leave analysis of each side’s TV ads to the political press. But in examining the candidates’ search engine ads, while both sides have gone negative, Obama’s campaigners stand out for launching more — and meaner — attack ads than their Republican rival.
SEO firm AdGooroo has the numbers: In the month of September, the Obama campaign — or pro-Obama activists buying the ads on their own; it’s impossible to rule that out — ran 17 negative ads, while the McCain camp only ran three. Compare the ads’ tenor as well. These are the three McCain ads tagged “negative” by AdGooroo:
Joe Biden on Obama
What Does Joe Biden Say About
Barack Obama? Find Out Today!
JohnMcCain.com/Biden
Obama for President?
Why Not Learn More About
John McCain for President
JohnMcCain.com
The McCain Campaign Surge
Only Conservative Candidate Who Can
Beat Barack Obama. Find out why.
JohnMcCain.com
Generally, the Obama negative ads are harsher in tone.
Elect Obama, not McSame
Frustrated with Bush?
McCain = Bush 2.0. Elect Obama.
my.barackobama.com/page/outreach…
McCain Is Out of Touch
Watch the New Obama TV Ad and
Donate Today to Keep It on the Air!
BarackObama.com
Who Advises John McCain?
Over 177 Lobbyists Run His Campaign
Watch Obama TV Ads and Donate Today
BarackObama.com
Obama’s Internet gurus may be going negative, but it seems to be working for them. Each month over five times as much traffic is being driven to pro-Obama sites from search ads than those favouring McCain.
