An Elevated Debate? Not Online -- Team Obama Goes Negative In Search Ads

This election season we’ve seen both candidates in the US presidential race make public calls to put the partisan divisiveness of recent years aside and elevate the level of discourse. We’ll leave analysis of each side’s TV ads to the political press. But in examining the candidates’ search engine ads, while both sides have gone negative, Obama’s campaigners stand out for launching more — and meaner — attack ads than their Republican rival.



SEO firm AdGooroo has the numbers: In the month of September, the Obama campaign — or pro-Obama activists buying the ads on their own; it’s impossible to rule that out — ran 17 negative ads, while the McCain camp only ran three. Compare the ads’ tenor as well. These are the three McCain ads tagged “negative” by AdGooroo:

Joe Biden on Obama

What Does Joe Biden Say About

Barack Obama? Find Out Today!

JohnMcCain.com/Biden

Obama for President?

Why Not Learn More About

John McCain for President

JohnMcCain.com

The McCain Campaign Surge

Only Conservative Candidate Who Can

Beat Barack Obama. Find out why.

JohnMcCain.com

Generally, the Obama negative ads are harsher in tone.

Elect Obama, not McSame

Frustrated with Bush?

McCain = Bush 2.0. Elect Obama.

my.barackobama.com/page/outreach…

McCain Is Out of Touch

Watch the New Obama TV Ad and

Donate Today to Keep It on the Air!

BarackObama.com

Who Advises John McCain?

Over 177 Lobbyists Run His Campaign

Watch Obama TV Ads and Donate Today

BarackObama.com

Obama’s Internet gurus may be going negative, but it seems to be working for them. Each month over five times as much traffic is being driven to pro-Obama sites from search ads than those favouring McCain.

