An Electric Supercar With 1,088 Horsepower Is About To Tear Up The Road

Photo: Rimac

Drivers won’t know the next great supercar is nearby until it blows past them on the highway. Starting next year, the Concept_One, built by Croatian automaker Rimac, will be among the fastest electric cars on the road.Its four motors — one for each wheel — will produce a heart-stopping 1,088 horsepower, enough to propel it from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, and reach a top speed of 190 mph, according to CNN Money. And it will do it all in silence, except for the sound of rubber burning into the asphalt.

More impressive, or at least more important for an electric car, is the 373-mile range provided by a full charge. After all, driving at 200 mph loses some of its appeal when the joyride is limited to half an hour.

The Concept_One debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2011, and appeared this spring in Monaco and at the Concorso d’Eleganza, the world’s most exclusive car show.

Mate Rimac, owner of Rimac, is planning to sell around 15 vehicles per year, starting in early 2013. Even such a small sales target will bring in lots of cash: The Concept_One comes with a $980,000 sticker.

Photo: Rimac

Photo: Rimac

Now check out heart-breaking photos of wrecked supercars >

[Via Jalopnik]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.