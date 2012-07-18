An Elderly Man In Florida Charges At And Shoots Two Would-Be Robbers

Two would-be robbers got more than they bargained for when they stormed into the Palms Internet Cafe in Florida on Friday.



Surveillance videos from the cafe posted by the Gainesville Sun show two men in masks and sweatshirts entering the store with guns, apparently threatening customers.

But one man wasn’t having it. The unnarrated videos show an elderly man leaping from his seat and chasing the robbers around the store while shooting at them.

The alleged robbers literally trip over each other to flee the store and run away from the elderly hero.

