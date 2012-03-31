An Eerie Tour Of Coney Island Before It Opens

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

On April Fool’s day, Coney Island will open and welcome in its first wave of visitors for the 2012 season.



We got a chance to see it in the eerie off-season, when the tourists are gone and the sea breeze is bitter cold. However, the Wonder Wheel, which sheds its cabins for the winter, was already dressed for the season.

As the city and various developers debated over the fate of Coney Island and proposals for year round amusement Park were floated around in early 2009, many residents feared what the future would bring. Yet when we had the chance to revisit Luna Park as it prepared for the upcoming season, we saw that not much had changed.

