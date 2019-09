The Red Sox game versus the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 EDT has been cancelled tonight due to the lockdown in Boston.



Jeremy Schaap just tweeted a photo of Yawkey Way, the famous street near Fenway Park, the most empty you will ever see it:

Yawkey Way at 545. Deserted. twitter.com/JeremySchaap/s… — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) April 19, 2013

