How To Get Users To Translate Your Website [INFOGRAPHIC]

Companies that want to expand globally need to reach new audiences online. But it can get expensive to hire talent to translate their websites into other languages.



There’s a movement that is helping solve that problem; it’s called community translation. It’s where companies are asking their online followers — on Twitter, Facebook, Foursquare, e.g. —to do the work for them for free.

Translation management platform Smartling put together an infographic on how this process works:

