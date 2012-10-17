An Earthquake In Maine Just Sent Tremors Through New England

Photo: Twitter/stormchasernick

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck southern Maine shortly after 7 p.m. ET that sent tremors through Boston and as far south as Connecticut.The Associated Press reports that the quake, centered about 20 miles west of Portland, was about 3 miles deep.



No reports of damage so far.

The USGS notes that the New England region has “felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones since colonial times. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly twice a year,” USA Today reports.

