An Early GPhone Review: Android Is Powerful, But No iPhone (GOOG, AAPL)

So now we know that the first GPhone is indeed coming this fall.



Will it be a hit? It’s hard to tell much from the supposed spy photos we’ve seen floating around on the Web, like the one to the right.

But someone who’s actually seen the gadget — similar, if not identical to the one in the photo — tells us that both the hardware (from handset-maker HTC) and Google’s Android software suffer from a similar problem: They’re technically powerful but not as elegant as Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and OS X.

Specifically, the phone — apparently a hot item to show off in Google’s cafeterias these days — is big and bulky, and not as sleek as the iPhone. And Android, while extremely powerful, has a less-elegant, less-user-friendly interface than the iPhone.

Does this mean it won’t sell well? Of course not. There’s a lot more variables, like device and contract pricing, software and services, etc. that will help determine its commercial success.

Developers, meanwhile, should get some new software to play with soon: Our source says that Google (GOOG) will finally be publicly releasing an updated version of its software developers kit in the next few weeks. Google has been releasing editions of the Android developers kit to preferred developers for several weeks — without updating the public edition — which has ticked off many of its more vocal coders.

