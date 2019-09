From Nomura’s Ankur Agarwal comes some great charts to keep in handy as you wonder how the events in Egypt could effect regional markets.



They’re pretty self explanatory…

Photo: Nomura

In Pakistan…

Photo: Nomura

And in Indonesia…

Photo: Nomura

And finally, South Africa…

Photo: Nomura

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.