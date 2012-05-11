HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Stunning House On The Honolulu Coast For Under $15 Million

Meredith Galante
honolulu hawaii house $14.888 million

Photo: Prudential

A five-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Honolulu, on the coast of the Maunalua Bay, is on sale for $14.888 million.The home, which sits on .57 acres of land, features marble and granite floors, a media room, and 180-degree ocean views.

The home is located in the Portlock neighbourhood.

The floor-to-ceiling windows show off the view of the water.

From the second floor, you can see down into the family room.

If you live in Hawaii it may feel like you're always on vacation, but every so often you need to get some work done.

The kitchen flaunts stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom has a private patio.

The master bathroom has a deep tub.

Step outside as soon as you wake up!

The Maunalua Bay is gorgeous.

In case you want some privacy, use the pool to cool off instead of the ocean.

Take a look around the neighbourhood.

