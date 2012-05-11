HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Stunning House On The Honolulu Coast For Under $15 Million

Photo: Prudential
A five-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Honolulu, on the coast of the Maunalua Bay, is on sale for $14.888 million.The home, which sits on .57 acres of land, features marble and granite floors, a media room, and 180-degree ocean views.
If you live in Hawaii it may feel like you're always on vacation, but every so often you need to get some work done.
