An Australian Woman Sued Prada After Champagne Stains Would Not Come Out Of Her Skirt

Photo: Getty Images

Prada has been ordered to refund $1660 to an Australian woman who could not get champagne stains out of a skirt purchased from the brand.

According to The Herald-Sun, Catherine Whitty bought the skirt from Prada’s Melbourne flagship store to wear at her 40th birthday party.

She won the refund after arguing staff did not warn her stains would be impossible to get off the silk skirt, even though they knew champagne would be served at the shindig.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal awarded the costs after Whitty tried to have the stains dry-cleaned.

When she did so, her cleaner said it would be impossible to get the stains out without damaging the skirt.

Read more here.

Now read: Jaymes Diaz Will Be Dumped By The Liberal Party Even If He Wins His Seat At The Election: Report



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.