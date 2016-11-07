An Australian woman in Afghanistan is still missing, believed kidnapped

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/ Getty Images.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says its embassy in Kabul is still making inquiries into reports that an Australian woman was kidnapped yesterday in the Afghan capital.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, had been working for an aid organisation and had only recently arrived in the country to take up the job.

It would make it the third kidnapping of an Australian this year in Afghanistan.

“Due to the nature of the incident we will not be commenting further,” DFAT told Business Insider.

“We continue to advise Australians not to travel to Afghanistan because of the extremely dangerous security situation, including the serious threat of kidnapping.”

According to The Australian, the woman, who was of Afghan origin but had grown up in Australia, had been surrounded by gunmen in the Qala-e-Fatullah area of Kabul before she was forced into a car.

The alleged kidnapping follows the abduction of Australian aid worker Kerry Jane Wilson, who was released in August unharmed after being held for four months, and an Australian lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan who was kidnapped at gunpoint in August.

US special forces attempted to rescue him and his American colleague in September but their captors had moved them only hours before.

