An Australian woman has died after reaching the summit of Mount Everest

Mt Everest. Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images.

An Australia woman has died from altitude sickness after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

The woman, in her mid-thirties, died on Saturday afternoon after falling ill while descending from Camp 4 to Camp 3, according to Seven Summit Treks board director Pasang Phurba Sherpa.

A spokesperson from Monash University confirmed she was academic Maria Strydom who lectured in the Department of Banking and Finance, according to Fairfax.

Dutch mountaineer Eric Arnold also died from altitude sickness on Friday while at Camp 4, according to Seven Summit Treks. In his last Twitter post, he said that he had reached the summit of Mount Everest on his fifth attempt:

Bergbeklimmer Eric Arnold bereikt top Mount Everest bij vijfde poging https://t.co/oeswLrfXyd pic.twitter.com/991NvMg6Op — Eric Arnold (@EricArnold8850) May 20, 2016

The area from Camp 4 is known to be the “death zone”. In a Facebook post, Ivanhoe East Veterinary Hospital said:

Both climbers’ expeditions were organised by Seven Summit Treks.

So far, over 330 climbers have reached the summit of Mount Everest this season. 19-year-old Alyssa Azar from Queensland recently set a new record for the youngest Australian to have successfully scaled the world’s highest mountain at 8,848 metres.

The news was confirmed yesterday on her Facebook page and she is now expected to make her descent, which will take a few days until she reaches base camp.

