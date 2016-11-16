An Australian woman has been charged in one of the biggest fraud cases in California

Photo: Orange is the New Black/ IMDb.

Kirsten Wallace has been charged for her alleged involvement in one of the biggest insurance fraud cases in Californian history.

Wallace, who was the chief financial officer of the Community Recovery company, which runs multiple rehab centres, will face court in Los Angeles today, charged with multiple counts relating to the alleged fraud of $US176 million ($233 million).

The Coffs Harbour woman faces 35 years in jail if she is found guilty.

The California Department of Insurance alleges Wallace and the owner of the company, Chris Bathum, were involved in “an elaborate conspiracy” to defraud patients and insurers.

“This is likely the first wave of indictments and charges in an ongoing investigation into one of the largest health insurance fraud cases in California,” California Insurance commissioner Dave Jones said.

Wallace has been living in the US with her daughter for the last 10 years.

