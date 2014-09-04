An Australian Wingsuit Jumper Has Died In The Swiss Alps

Russian extreme sport star Valery Rozov jumps off Europe’s highest mountain in a wingsuit. Image: Thomas Senf/Euro-Newsroom

An Australian wingsuit jumper has died after veering off track during a summit jump in the Swiss Alps.

The 26-year-old Australian was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers on Tuesday, SMH reports. His name has not yet been released.

Local police said the man hit a rock face 300 metres down the mountain after leaping from the top of the 2243-metre Croix de Fer peak in the high-reaching region of Valais, Switzerland.

He and another individual had jumped from the summit that day.

Wingsuit jumpers regularly visit the Swiss Alps, equipped with special outfits which allow them to glide down the mountainside before opening a parachute like a skydiver.

On average, there are 20 deaths associated with the sport each year.

Earlier this year, New Zealand BASEjumper and skydiver Dan Vicary lost his life in Switzerland in a wingsuit jumping accident.

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.