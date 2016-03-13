An Australian wildcard has knocked out 11-time world champion Kelly Slater from the Quiksilver Pro

Kelly Slater. Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Australian wildcard Stuart Kennedy has knocked out 11-time world champion Kelly Slater from the Quiksilver Pro.

The upset took place in the second round of the World Surf League season opener at Snapper Rocks on Sunday. Kennedy finished up with a two-wave score of 15.73 out of 20 while Slater only had 13.10.

Kennedy was a replacement for veteran surfer Bede Durbidge who was still recovering from injuries suffered at Pipeline in December.

“I obviously came into this event as a replacement and it feels a bit weird replacing Bede,” Kennedy said after the victory.

“I just have to surf out of my skin. I just psyched myself with some hard music before it and then stuck to my own plan.”

The third day of the event also saw Queenslander Julian Wilson, who was last year’s runner-up, being ousted from the event by Hawaiian Sebastien Zietz, also a wildcard, who scored 13.10 points to Wilson’s 11.87.

