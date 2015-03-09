An Australian who sells photographs for millions is now selling his Hawaiian 'holiday' house for $25 million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

US-based Australian-born photographer Peter Lik has put the Hawaiian holiday house he bought two years ago for less than $US10 million on the market for more than double the price he paid.

Lik, who claimed to set a world record price for a photograph last year when an anonymous buyer allegedly paid $US6.5 million for a black and white image of an Arizona canyon, bought the three-bedroom, three-hut island property on a 2.6-hectare headland from Colorlabs founder Bill Nguyen for $US9.7 million. It’s now for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty for $US19.8 million ($AU25.5 million).

Lik began his push into the US market with his landscape photographs with a gallery in Hawaii 12 years ago, before expanding to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2005. He now has galleries across America. The photographs sell for thousands of dollars each and increase in price with each subsequent sale. In 2010, he claimed to have set a photography record when a photo called One sold for $US1 million.

Lik’s house, on Mauii, sits in the 10,000 hectare Kapalua Resort with golf courses and condominiums. He reportedly spent $US3 million on renovations, but is now selling because of his peripatetic life as a photographer.

Similarly sized properties in the area sell for between $US3-5 million.

The Lik property comes with eight of the photographer’s large format images.

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.