An Australian Toddler Hatched Seven Deadly Snakes In His Closet

Eastern Brown Snake (Pseudonaja textilis) in the South-west Melbourne area.

Photo: Matt Clancy Wildlife Photography

Kids do the silliest things. And sometimes, those doings can be deadly. Australian three-year-old Kyle Cummings collected some eggs he found in his yard, and stashed them in his closet away from the prying eyes of his mother.It just so happens these eggs were from an Eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous animals on land. Luckily, when Kyle’s mother found the baby snakes, they were still stuck in the plastic food container he had stashed them in.



Because they were so small the snakes’ bites probably wouldn’t have been able to pierce the skin. Kyle’s mum released the snakes in their yard.

“Their fangs are only a few millimeters long at that age, so they probably couldn’t break the skin, but they’re just as venomous as full-grown snakes,” snake expert Trish Prendergast told The Guardian. “If venom had got on Kyle’s skin where there was a cut or if he put it in his mouth, it could have been fatal.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.