An Australian Teenager Was Kicked Out Of A Pink Concert For Tweeting About A Bomb

Security staff were able to find one teenager from a crowd of thousands, to boot him out of Rod Laver arena after he posted an ominous tweet during a Pink concert.

The 16-year-old was arrested by police after he was kicked out on Sunday night and is facing charges. The tweet was a reference to lyrics from the performer’s song ‘Timebomb’.

His dad told radio station 3AW today that stadium staff had overreacted.

“The policeman said to me, ‘if it was up to me, I would have booted him in the backside and said go home’.

“But they demanded (he) be arrested,” he said.

Fairfax media reported staff at the arena were able to find the boy using his twitter profile picture.

