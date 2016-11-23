An Australian teenager is facing drug charges in Bali

Photo: Sky Garden Nightclub/ Facebook.

A West Australian school leaver is facing jail time after being detained outside a nightclub in Bali on suspicion of drug possession.

Jamie Murphy, 18, of Perth was arrested outside the Sky Garden nightclub in Kuta at 1am on Tuesday.

A security guard at the nightclub allegedly found a small packet of white powder in Murphy’s money belt and handed him over to police.

If charged he could face a maximum 12 years in a Bali prison and a $900,000 fine.

Since he has been in custody the teenager has not been officially interrogated.

It is understood that local police are testing Murphy and the substance, and are awaiting test results which could take up to three days.

The friends he was traveling with have visited by but not spoken to the media.

A friend of Murphy’s took to Facebook to say that Murphy had been set up.

“A big f..k you to the Australian media, you can clearly see the cocaine in the security’s hand BEFORE he even opened up the bag, don’t drag his name through the gutter when even the video u posted has it clearly showing a set up,” Ty Airey wrote.

The Australian reports that the teen is a talented young soccer player who trialed with soccer clubs in Britain earlier in the year and for A-League side Perth Glory a couple of weeks ago.

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug laws in the world. The maximum penalty for trafficking or distribution of more than 5g of grade one drugs is the death penalty.

Less than two years ago the country executed Australian Bali Nine leaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukamaran for drug trafficking. Another four convicted drug offenders were put to death last July.

