An Australian teenager has been released from custody in Bali, free of drug charges

Australian Jamie Murphy is escorted by police during his release at a police station in Kuta on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. Photo: Sonny Tumbelaka/ AFP/ Getty Images.

An Australia teenager who was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of drug trafficking has been released from police custody, free of charges.

Jamie Murphy, 18, of Perth was arrested after a security guard at Sky Garden nightclub allegedly found a small packet of white powder in Murphy’s money belt.

After results of the substance and Murphy’s urine came back free of narcotics, police let the teen go.

“The white substance test results by forensic lab official statement was negative,” said Kuta police chief Wayan Sumara.

“[It] was a mixed of acetaminophen (pain killer), two type of cough medicine, and caffeine,” he said.

Murphy’s parents arrived in Denpasar about noon local time yesterday.

Australian consular staff also visited Murphy for about 20 minutes on Wednesday morning. They made no comment.

Murphy had been visiting Bali with five friends as part of their school leavers celebrations. Murphy had arrived in Bali on Sunday.

