An Australian Teen Has Just Run The 100m In 10.44 And He's From Tassie

Hale came from behind to win the relay for his team.

Jack Hale is the fastest person in Tasmania – and he’s just 16.

The schoolboy from St Virgil’s College, broke the national under-18 record and the state’s open record, running 100m in just 10.44 seconds at the SSATIS Athletics carnival.

Hale now hopes to run in the 100m event for Australia at the 2015 World Youth Championships, after having already qualified for long jump, but also has his eyes set on a longer term goal.

“At the moment I’m not extremely serious about it (sprinting)… in the future if I keep improving I’ll definitely want to take it to the Olympics with a gold medal,” he told The ABC.

He put his success to box jumps, which has recently incorporated into his training regime.

Patrick Johnson has held the overall Australian record for the event since 2003, with a time of 9.93. And while Hale still has some work to do to reach that record, to give you an idea of how good this kid really is legendary Aussie athlete Matt Shirvington’s fastest time as an under-20 was 10.29 seconds.

Watch this space.

Read more here.

