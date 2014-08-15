An Australian Teacher Has Died, Smashed By Huge Surf In Bali

Jelenga Beach is a hotspot for surfing enthusiasts. Photo: eatsleepsurf.com.au

Victorian man, Peter Luke, has died in Bali in a surfing accident.

Police have told reporters Luke was killed after a “huge wave smashed into him”. The surf off Jelenga Beach is believed to have been up to five metres.

Indonesian police found the body of the Warrnambool-born teacher after he went missing in the surf on a nearby reef.

Friends have paid tribute to Luke on Facebook, saying he was “a bloody legend” and that “his bright aura and passion for life was contagious”.

Information released by the Foreign Affairs Department reveals an Australian dies in Bali every nine days.

