An Australian Swimmer Has Gastro, Just 24 Hours Out From The Commonwealth Games Opening

The Australian swim team. Mark Kolbe/ Getty.

A member of the Australian swim team has contracted the Norovirus after more than 50 staff members at Commonwealth Games athletes’ village have been affected by the highly contagious virus otherwise known as gastro.

Despite the Games press manager Andrew McMenamin insisting that athletes should not be alarmed, saying the bug had been contained to security personnel, at least one Australian athlete has presented with symptoms and has been quarantined.

Competitors remain vigilant in protecting themselves in the lead up to the Games which begin tomorrow.

Cyclist Anna Meares will represent Australia as the national flag bearer for the opening ceremony.

