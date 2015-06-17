An Australian surfer has made history by earning two perfect scores to win the Fiji Pro

Wright has taken out the Fiji Pro at Cloudbreak. Photo: Owen Wright/ Instagram.

Australian surfer Owen Wright has made history, taking out the Fiji Pro with two perfect surfs.

At the Fiji Pro finals yesterday Wright logged two 10/10s from the five World Surf League judges to claim his second career championship tour title.

The perfect score topped off matching results from the previous day, where he became just the fifth surfer ever to score a perfect 20.

Only five athletes have ever logged perfect heats in pro surfing history but Wright is the first to obtain two perfect 20s at the same event.

The closest any other surfer has come to achieving the feat was Kelly Slater and Joel Parkinson who each earned two perfect scores, but at separate events.

Wright’s only other championship win was at the Quiksilver Pro New York in 2011.

The win sees the 24-year-old from Culburra Beach, New South Wales move into the second half of the season as third seed, and now in the title race according to World Surf League.

Here are some photos from the event.

Finals day #fijipro @wsl @jimmicane A photo posted by Owen Wright (@owright) on Jun 15, 2015 at 1:19pm PDT

Time to hunt some tubes @wsl #fijipro #canitpleasebeon @ripcurl_aus @monsterenergy @dragonalliance @houseofmarley @jsindustries1 @ocean_earth @spacejacket A photo posted by Owen Wright (@owright) on Jun 14, 2015 at 1:45am PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.