An Australian Solider Has Been Wounded Defending An 'Insider Attack' By An Afghan Militant

An Australian and a New Zealand solider have been wounded in an “insider attack” after an Afghan soldier opened fire at a meeting with trainee Afghan officers near Kabul.

The soldiers, who returned fire and shot the Afghan National Security Force soldier, have received praise for their quick response to the attack.

“It is impossible to completely remove the threat of insider attacks, but the actions of the ADF Force Protection soldiers demonstrate that our training and force protection techniques are appropriate and prepared to respond, when incidents such as this occur, ” Acting Chief of the Defence Force, Air Marshal Mark Binskin told the AAP.

The Defence Department has said it is still unclear if the Afghan soldier was killed.

The AAP has reported the New Zealand soldier was shot in the leg, while the Australian suffered minor fragmentation wounds. He is expected to return to duty shortly.

