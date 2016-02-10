An Australian politician has been named 'the world's best minister'

Federal Environment Minister Greg Hunt. Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

While his critics will be flummoxed, the federal government will be thrilled that one of its best performers, environment minister Greg Hunt, has been named the inaugural Best Minister in the World at a global government summit in Dubai overnight.

Hunt was honoured for his efforts in reducing carbon emissions, recognition that will undoubtedly bolster the credentials of the government’s “direct action” plan, a policy the minister prosecuted with zeal under Tony Abbott as they repealed the ALP’s carbon tax.

Hunt, who’s copped plenty of flak from green groups for his policies and decisions on issues such as the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland’s giant Adani coal mine and dredging at Abbot Point, went to the World Government Summit in the UAE to receive his award from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In Pictures: Best Minister in the World being awarded to Australian Minister @GregHuntMP at the #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/3DnHyYNfuu — World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) February 9, 2016

Fans of such accolades for politicians might like to recall that in 2011, Labor’s Wayne Swan was named the World’s Best Finance Minister by Euromoney magazine for his efforts during the global financial crisis, following in the footsteps 20 years earlier of ALP comrade Paul Keating.

