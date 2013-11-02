An Australian Pilot Is Trying To Take Off 140 Times In A Row To Raise Money For Charity

Getty/ Simon Watts

An Australian pilot, Ron Watts, will try and takeoff 140 times in a row to raise money for aid agencies in East Timor.

According to The ABC since the United Nations pulled out of the country, 30 non-government agencies have been sharing just one plane.

Watts hopes his record-breaking attempt will raise enough money to buy a second one.

The pilot — who has been working with the not-for-profit group Mission Aviation Fellowship for 40 years — says the attempt will mean he will be in the air for about 10 hours.

It is being held in Parkes, in the central west of NSW today.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.