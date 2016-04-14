Kiung, the location of the crash. Map: Google.

An Australian pilot has died in a plane crash in Papua New Guinea when the aircraft fell short of the runaway in Kiunga by one kilometre.

The pilot is among 12 people who were killed in the accident involving the Sunbird Aviation aircraft.

Local media is reporting engine failure caused the crash.

“Yesterday we encountered a tragedy, a plane crash,” Kiunga’s police commander Joe Puri said.

“A small plane that arrived from Oksapmin just before landing crashed into the swamp, with all the passengers, including the pilot, dead.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family of the pilot, as well as with PNG authorities.

