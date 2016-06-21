An Australian paralympian was held at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro

Liesl Tesch of Australia shoots during the Bronze Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Australia and Japan at the 2008 Paralympic Games. Photo: Adam Pretty/ Getty Images.

Australian paralympian Liesl Tesch was held at gunpoint and robbed in Rio de Janeiro during a fitness ride with her physiotherapist.

The Woy Woy-based sailor and wheelchair basketball player and the physio escaped unharmed.

I was robbed of my bike at gunpoint at the local bus stop Stay safe! in Rio! All safe.@AusSailingTeam @AUSParalympics — Liesl Tesch (@LieslTesch) June 20, 2016

Tesch told the ABC that the robbers were looking for money before they pushed her off her bicycle.

“And they just rode off into the park. It was absolutely horrific, I can see it clear as day in my own head,” she said.

Prior to the incident, Tesch and the team had almost joked about intensity of the security but says the incident “reinforces how dangerous this city is”.

“My important message is to make it really clear, that this is a dangerous place and you’ve got to be on your guard.”

Kate McLoughlin, chef de mission of the 2016 Australian Paralympic Team, says officials from the Australian Embassy in Brasilia are assisting local authorities.

Tesch is flying is back to Australia this week, arriving in Sydney on Wednesday night.

The paralympian won gold for Australia in sailing at the London Paralympics and has also won silver and bronze medals in basketball.

The ABC has more.

