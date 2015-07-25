An Australian nurse accused of working with ISIS has been extradited to Melbourne

General image. Photo: Spencer Platt/ Getty

A 39-year-old Melbourne nurse who allegedly worked alongside Islamic State militants in Syria has been extradited to Victoria following his appearance in a Sydney court today.

Adam Brookman arrived at Sydney airport this morning where he was escorted by authorities after giving himself up to Australian Federal Police (AFP) in Turkey.

He is the first Australian to have returned from an IS-controlled territory and is accused of knowingly providing support to a terrorist organisation by undertaking guard duty and reconnaissance for Islamic State, according to Fairfax.

He will face two charges in relation to these alleged guard duties with one of them — providing support to a terror organisation — attracting a maximum prison sentence of 25 years, according to Fairfax.

The Australian-born Muslim says he travelled to Syria to use his skills as a medic for humanitarian work but was forced to join the IS terrorist group after he was injured in an air strike and taken to a hospital controlled by the group.

Just travelling to areas of the Middle East can be an offence under new anti-terrorism laws in Australia.

“If there is evidence an Australian has committed a criminal offence under Australia law while involved in the conflict in Syria and Iraq, they will be charged and put before the courts,” an AFP spokesman told the ABC.

Brookman hasn’t been formally charged.

