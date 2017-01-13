Leaked video of an Australian TV journalist arguing with a colleague over what they're wearing has gone viral

Julie Snook (left) and Amber Sherlock (centre) in a still from the leaked Nine News video. (Source: Nine Honey)

A leaked video of Nine News journalist Amber Sherlock criticising a colleague off-air for supposedly wearing the same colour top has gone viral and divided Australians over whose behaviour was worse in the argument.

Sherlock, the host of the national afternoon bulletin Nine News Now, is seen on the footage giving sports reporter Julie Snook a dressing down for not wearing a jacket in order to avoid them both appearing on screen wearing the same colour top.

“I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white. I asked her before we came on. Julie, you need to put a jacket on,” Sherlock said in the video, while preparing for a chat segment with Snook and psychologist Sandy Rea.

When Snook, who was in a different studio, replied that she hadn’t had time to find a jacket, Sherlock said “I told you two hours ago!”, then got her mobile phone out to contact the wardrobe department to urgently find a suitable covering for her colleague.

Here’s the clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XywYE7yIyrE

Guest Rea looked uncomfortable as the exchange went on, and tried to calm the situation down by offering to get a jacket herself. But Sherlock continued to get agitated at her colleague.

“Amber, if it’s an issue I can get out of here,” said Snook.

“It IS an issue. Go and grab a jacket,” Sherlock said.

An exasperated Snook then pointed out that she was actually wearing blue, but that didn’t seem to satisfy Sherlock.

The hashtag #putyourblazersonforjulie has been trending today on Twitter — a development that saw Sherlock briefly lock her Twitter and Instagram accounts this morning, according to news.com.au.

While the majority of opinions seem to support Snook, there were still many voices backing Sherlock’s right to instruct staff on her own show. Plus there were plenty of neutral posts parodying the situation:

Amber Sherlock currently yelling at her refrigerator that it needs to put a jacket on. Dishwasher is fine, she told her already. — Adam Richard (@adamrichard) January 12, 2017

Amber Sherlock was hospitalised after seeing this. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie pic.twitter.com/3YCxxCreDN — Sean Woodland (@sean_woodland) January 12, 2017

I was surprised Amber Sherlock had a problem, channel 9 normally loves keeping Australian TV all white. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie — Hero (@hierohero1) January 12, 2017

I think it's safe to say we won't see Amber Sherlock appear on the Today show any time soon ;) #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie pic.twitter.com/HKVHZczoYE — SydComMedia (@SydComMedia) January 12, 2017

Team Julie

Amber Sherlock did not just "overreact". It was deliberate humiliation & harassment of a colleague. Apologise!!! #putyourblazersonforjulie — Kristin Wells (@KristinWells99) January 13, 2017

Team Amber

I see no issue with Amber Sherlock the host of a show aka boss telling a coworker to change her outfit. #JacketsOutforJulie — Shrill as fuck (@iwentforawalk1) January 13, 2017

Anyone thinking Amber Sherlock annoyance at Snook in #jacketgate is 'workplace bullying' they haven't worked in many placed or for very long — Guido Tresoldi (@GuidoTresoldi) January 13, 2017

Who has it in for Nine News presenter @AmberSherlock ? https://t.co/56igh2xSg1 — BeachMilk (@BeachMilk) January 13, 2017

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Nine Network has found the staffer that leaked the video and is now considering what punishment to hand down. The Nine Network has denied to Business Insider that this was the case.

Nine declined to comment further on the incident other than to refer to its own article on the Nine Honey website, where both Sherlock and Snook laughed off the incident.

“Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times,” said Sherlock, who also presents the weather on the main evening bulletin for Nine News Sydney.

“As anyone knows, it’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin.”

Snook said that she and Sherlock are “good friends” and that such incidents can happen in “a fast-moving environment”.

“What can I say? Amber and I just really love white!”

