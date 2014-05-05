An Australian Mother Of Four Has Been Charged With Aiding Terrorism

A 29-year-old Brisbane mother has been charged after attempting to board a plane at Sydney airport with her four children en route to Syria.
Detectives from the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team arrested the woman at the weekend, and have now charged her with supporting terrorism.
It is alleged she was trying to take equipment and cash to her husband who is fighting in Syria, according to Fairfax.
“The Brisbane woman was taken to Mascot Police Station where she was charged under the Crimes Act (1978) which relates to foreign incursions and recruitment,” a spokesman told Fairfax.
“She was charged with supporting incursions into a foreign state with the intention of engaging in hostile activities.”
She woman has been granted strict bail to reappear at the Downing Centre Local Court on 2 June.
It is illegal for Australians to provide funding for, or participate in the Syrian conflict.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.