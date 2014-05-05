An Australian Mother Of Four Has Been Charged With Aiding Terrorism

In this handout provided by the United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Residents wait in line to receive food aid distributed in the Yarmouk refugee camp on January 31, 2014 in Damascus, Syria. The United Nations renewed calls for the Syria regime and rebels to allow food and medical aid into the Palestinian camp of Yarmouk. An estimated 18,000 people are besieged inside the camp as the conflict in Syria continues. (Photo by United Nation Relief and Works Agency via Getty Images)

A 29-year-old Brisbane mother has been charged after attempting to board a plane at Sydney airport with her four children en route to Syria.

Detectives from the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team arrested the woman at the weekend, and have now charged her with supporting terrorism.

It is alleged she was trying to take equipment and cash to her husband who is fighting in Syria, according to Fairfax.

“The Brisbane woman was taken to Mascot Police Station where she was charged under the Crimes Act (1978) which relates to foreign incursions and recruitment,” a spokesman told Fairfax.

“She was charged with supporting incursions into a foreign state with the intention of engaging in hostile activities.”

She woman has been granted strict bail to reappear at the Downing Centre Local Court on 2 June.

It is illegal for Australians to provide funding for, or participate in the Syrian conflict.

