An Australian marketplace startup has signed a partnership with Uber

Autoguru on Uber. (Source: supplied)

A Gold Coast startup has won a major partnership deal with ridesharing giant Uber which will have its business exposed to tens of thousands of Australian drivers.

Auto mechanic marketplace Autoguru announced that it has been added to Uber’s driver rewards program, Momentum, to allow Australian rideshare drivers to access car servicing through the platform.

Autoguru harvests car manufacturer repair times and parts data, and combines it with a mechanic’s labour rates to provide the user real-time quotations for log book services. The user can then make an instant booking through the app.

The startup says its analysis now covers 97.3% of car models on Australian streets, making it almost universal for car owners, while mechanics are incentivised to hop onto the platform with the freeing up of labour time that would be otherwise spent doing quotes.

And similar to Uber, user reviews of its 1,670 mechanics are a major part of the platform.

“Reviews are the most transparent method of endorsement in today’s digital society,” said Autoguru founder and chief Eden Shirley. “They are the modern equivalent of word-of-mouth recommendation and help to create a positive experience for everyone.”

Customising the platform for third party shopfronts like Uber has now become a significant part of the Autoguru business model. Last year, the startup built a service booking platform for novated lease provider Smart Group, then early this year Autoguru was revealed as the brains behind retailer Supercheap Auto’s new Mechanic Finder engine.

“Supercheap Auto’s website receives over 2.5 million unique visitors per month who, since launching in February, have quoted over 1.2 million dollars’ worth of services and tendered over 2,000 individual repairs jobs online,” said Shirley.

The Surfers Paradise-based Autoguru was founded by Shirley in 2009 and saw Super Retail Group buy into it in 2015. Its own website now attracts more than 120,000 visitors each month and has more than 11,000 customer reviews.

