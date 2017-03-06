An Australian man has died in Nepal after visiting Mount Everest base camp

Mt Everest. Photo: Paula Bronstein/ Getty Images.

An Australian man has died in Nepal.

The father of two from Melbourne was returning from Mount Everest base camp when he started experiencing breathing difficulties, according to Fairfax Media.

He reportedly died the next day. He had not been attempting to reach the summit.

He is believed to have worked for a multinational tech company.

According to Base Camp Trek Nepal, around 35,000 people visit the Everest region each year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.