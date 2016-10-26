An Australian man has been charged with attempted murder after he broke into Miranda Kerr's home

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images.

An Australian man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after he broke into Miranda Kerr’s Malibu home last month.

Prosecutors will allege that Shaun Anthony Haywood broke into the Victoria’s Secret model’s property to deliver a letter.

Haywood, 29, was shot and Kerr’s security guard was stabbed during the altercation.

Kerr was not home at time of the incident.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald Haywood faces one felony count each of attempted willful, deliberate and premeditated murder, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Kerr bought the property in 2014, following her split from ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and had been living there with her son before moving into a new home in Brentwood with her fiance, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

The SMH has more.

