An Australian Man Has Been Busted For Driving Unlicensed On A Motorised Beer Cooler

Soaring temperatures in South Australia has some residents going to extreme lengths to get cool.

Yesterday a man from Para Hills in Adelaide was been pulled over by patrolling police for driving a motorised esky.

That’s right – a beer cooler that you can drive.

The 26-year-old man had received a warning from police earlier in the day that his vehicle was not road-worthy when he was found driving around a shopping centre car park.

South Australian police say further checks showed the driver was licensed, and the vehicle wasn’t registered or insured.

The man was charged with unlicensed driving, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and will appear in court at a later date.

The motorised esky was impounded.

“Police would like to remind the public that these novelty motor vehicles which includes the likes of ‘pit bikes’, ‘motorised eskies’ and the likes cannot be registered and therefore cannot be legally driven or ridden on the road,” Senior Sergeant Nils Uellendahl, the officer in charge of the SA Police Traffic Operations Section, said.

“They are for private property novelty use only and can be a danger to the drivers and other road users.”

Only in Australia.

