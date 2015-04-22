An Australian jihadi recruit linked to the Anzac Day terror plot has called for more attacks

Australian Islamic State recruiter Neil Prakash has released a chilling video calling for a terror attack on home soil.

In the 12-minute video the 23-year-old, who goes by the jihadist name Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, asks his “brothers at home” to “rise up”.

“Now is the time to wake up… You must start attacking before they attack you,” he says.

“Send a message to my brothers, my beloved brothers in Islam in Australia… when are you going to rise up and attack them for attacking you?”

Prakash also refers to his “dear brother Numan”, believed to be reference to Numan Haider, the 18-year-old shot dead after stabbing officers outside Melbourne police station last September.

“I knew this brother personally,” he says.

“And the efforts that he tried to make hijrah (migration to Islamic State), when he failed because the government took his passport, it did not stop him. Look what he did brothers. He rushed towards Jannah (paradise). So now is the time to work on yourselves and forget what you have.”

The video was released by the group’s English language Al Hayat media arm last night but appears to have been recorded at least three weeks ago.

Prakash, who is Fijian-Indian and Cambodian, was also recently linked to the foiled Anzac Day terror plot in Melbourne.

Police are currently investigating Prakesh’s involvement, after it emerged that the five men taken into custody by police over the weekend were in direct contact with the recruit and attended the Al-Furqan Islamic Information Centre also visited by Haider and Prakash.

Islamic State has made extensive use of social media in its war against the West and this latest, slick video poses another challenge for the Abbott government as it attempts to grapple with the propaganda campaigns used by IS to find new recruits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.