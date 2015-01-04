An Australian Is Feared Dead After Being Missing On New Zealand's Mount Cook For A Week

Photo: Mount Cook/ mtcooknz.com

The search for three men missing on Mount Cook will be reassessed by New Zealand police and the department of conservation staff, after helicopter sweeps failed to locate the trio which went missing last Monday.

The worst is feared for Australian doctor Michael Bishop, 53, Johann Viellehner, 58, and his son Raphael, 27, as bad weather on the mountain has prevented search and rescue missions through the week.

The snow conditions finally settled yesterday, but there was no sign of the climbers after an aerial search.

The families of the missing men have been told their bodies may never be recovered.

Police have asked climbers in the area that if seeing anything to note the location and report it to the authorities.

Since the first recorded fatality in 1907, 230 people have died in Mount Cook National Park.

