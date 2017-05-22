An Australian has died while climbing Mount Everest

Mount Everest. Photo: Heath Holden/ Getty Images.

An Australian climber has died on Mount Everest.

According to local reports, the 54-year-old Australian was one of three climbers who died over the weekend.

The Australian is believed to have suffered altitude sickness while climbing down the north side of mountain at around 8000 metres, just 850 metres when from the top.

He died shortly after falling ill.

The two other climbers were from America and Slovakia.

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.