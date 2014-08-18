An Australian Has Died In A BASE Jumping Accident In The French Alps

An Australian BASE jumper has fallen to his death in the French Alps after jumping from the 2525-metre Le Brévent mountain.
French police are investigating the death after rescue workers discovered the man’s body in a forest area at the base of the mountain’s summit, SMH reported.
It’s likely the Australian died on impact, with French media outlets reporting the accident – estimated to have occurred early Sunday morning – may have been caused by “steering problems”.
Brévent, located in the High Alps of south-east France, is popular with adventure sports enthusiasts.
In a separate incident, a French BASE jumper also lost his life on Sunday. Earlier this month two BASE jumpers died in similar accidents in France.
