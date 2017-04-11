An Australian government agency just bought anti-drone technology from an ASX-listed company

Quadcopter drone. Photo: Getty Images

Department 13, a maker of counter-drone solutions, has just made its first sale to an Australian customer.

The sale by the ASX-listed company includes both hardware and proprietary software to secure air space from dangerous drones.

A short time ago, Department 13 shares were up 3.4% to $0.15.

The company says it can take control of an enemy drone while in flight without the use of jamming.

Department 13 won’t name the customer but industry sources say it is an Australian government agency. The company sells to government, military, police and law enforcement agencies.

MESMER hardware and first year software licenses range from $US250,000.

“This marks our first MESMER system sale in the Australian market following very successful demonstrations in Australia and New Zealand from which we expect to announce further sales in the near future,” says Department 13 CEO Jonathan Hunter.

Department 13 was founded in the US in 2010 by a team of former military operators, scientists and engineers.

The MESMER black box:

MESMER hardware. Image: Supplied.

